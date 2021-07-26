Hall of Famer Troy Aikman visits Cowboys Camp, talks Dak Prescott

OXNARD, Calif. – Three-time Super Bowl Champion Troy Aikman visited Cowboys training camp in California on Sunday and spent most of his time in the tower with team owner Jerry Jones.

“Jerry’s been a big part of my life,” Aikman told the media after practice. “I was his first pick ever after he bought the Cowboys in 89. We’ve been through some good times and some tough times, but I’m thankful for what Jerry has done for me over the years.”

Aikman admitted they talked football and finance, but he also talked about the kind of leader quarterback Dak Prescott has become.

“I was telling Jerry when I was visiting with him that I really haven’t been around that many players, either as a broadcaster or as a player myself, that carry themselves the way that [Prescott] does. I think the Cowboys are really fortunate to have someone like him representing the team.”

But does Aikman believe Prescott’s surgically repaired ankle will stand up against in-game action when he takes the field on opening night in the NFL against Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

“The hits are the hits. He knows whether or not it’s 100 percent,” Aikman explained. “He’s got a lot in there. He’s got some steel rods, a plate and everything else. He may break his leg, but it won’t be where the break was last year.”

Aikman won two of his three Super Bowls with Jimmy Johnson as his head coach, and even though he was turned down twice in recruiting, Aikman will be Johnson’s presenter when Johnson is formally inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“It’s the greatest honor I could have received, for someone to ask me to present them in the Hall of Fame. It’s a bigger honor to me than when I went in because that person can choose anybody they want.”

Johnson gets his call to the Hall on August 8.

