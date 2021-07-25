Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb looks to improve on stellar rookie season

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDeeLamb (No. 88) runs routes during team drills at training camp in Oxnard California on July 24, 2021.

OXNARD, Calif. – In his first season as a Dallas Cowboys, CeeDee Lamb became an instant fan favorite.

When he wasn’t catching touchdowns, the rookie wide receiver still managed to find the end zone as an occasional member of the rushing attack or even on special teams.

Now, as he enters his second season, Lamb is motivated to improve on his stellar rookie numbers.

“I plan on bringing a lot of electric plays, a boost of energy to the offense,” Lamb said. “I feel like special teams is a big part of it, and in this game I feel like, why not contribute?”

Playing predominantly as a slot receiver, Lamb managed to haul in 74 catches for 935 yards in 2020. Now with Amari Cooper on the mend, CeeDee will have more opportunities to shine on the outside.

“The outside is kind of where I started in college.” Lamb explained. “Just being back out there, I felt kind of natural. Coop not being here for training camp is kind of helping me.”

That’s not the only new wrinkle Lamb has had to adjust to. This is Lamb’s first chance to experience the traditional Cowboys training camp at Oxnard, California. Last season’s camp was held in Frisco due to the regulations surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is my first time actually seeing something like this, and it’s actually nice. I enjoyed the fans coming out here giving us love and support. You can definitely feel the energy in the air.”

Finally, in regards to reports that Oklahoma and Texas are planning on moving to the SEC, the former Sooner star didn’t hesitate to vocalize his support.

“I always wished they had done that when I was there. Certainly good to see what is going to happen.”

