NBA releases 2021-22 regular season schedule; Spurs to tip off at home against Orlando

SAN ANTONIO – The NBA released the full 2021-22 regular season schedule on Friday and San Antonio is set to open the new campaign at home against Orlando on Wednesday, Oct. 20. The Spurs first road game will be on Oct. 22 at Denver.

The NBA is returning to its normal calendar and a full 82-game regular season schedule after a 72-game shortened season last year because of the pandemic.

San Antonio is scheduled for five nationally televised games this season, four on NBATV and one on ESPN. The annual Rodeo Road Trip will consists of eight games and is scheduled from Feb. 9, 2022 to Feb. 28, 2022.

San Antonio faces defending champion Milwaukee at home on Oct. 23. Longtime Spurs guard Patty Mills will return to the AT&T Center with his new team, the Brooklyn Nets, on Jan. 21. DeMar DeRozan returns with the Chicago Bulls on Jan. 28.

The Silver and Black have two seven-game homestands this season, with the first taking place Jan. 12-23 and the second March 7-18. The schedule also includes 12 sets of back-to-backs, with four of them taking place at home.

The regular season concludes on April 10, 2022 in Dallas. The NBA will have another play-in tournament for the playoffs this season.

Single game tickets for the entire 2021-22 regular season go on sale Saturday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. General tickets and information on season ticket packages are available at Spurs.com and ATTCenter.com. You can see the full schedule below.