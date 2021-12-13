Scholar Athlete: Hailey Rodriguez, Brandeis High School

Hailey Rodriguez of Brandeis High School is selected the Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Hailey is the three year captain of the varsity cross country team and four year member of the varsity track and field. She’s been named First-Team All-District three years in a row and is a three-time regional qualifier. She’s a member of the National Honor Society, the Spanish Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, Eco-Broncos and is a College Board Hispanic Recognition Award winner. Hailey performs community service through the San Antonio Food Bank and is a soccer referee. Hailey maintains a 100.24 GPA and is ranked in the top seven percent of her class. She plans to attend the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and major in Biochemistry.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

”It would have to be my sophomore year when I did cross country and were we district champs. It was a very exciting year.”

WHAT HAS THE SENIOR YEAR BEEN LIKE FOR YOU?

”It’s been a lot better this year, post pandemic. I did really well this season in cross country. I was able to do a lot better athletic wise and academic wise.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Time management is extremely important so make sure you have some kind of agenda and make sure to communicate with your teachers and coaches as well.”

