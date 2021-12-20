Day 3: Indoor practice and charity participation

FRISCO – As part of their preparation for the 2021 Frisco Bowl, the UTSA Roadrunners practiced at the indoor facility at Coppell High School on Sunday morning.

Completed in 2000, the facility has hosted the Dallas Cowboys and the University of Alabama football team. The facility is approximately 30 minutes from AT&T Stadium and 20 minutes from The Star in Frisco.

From what we observed, several players were not in attendance today: Lorenzo Dantzler, Tariq Woolen, Trevor Harmanson, Leroy Watson, Jahmal Sam, and Brandon Rolfe. Head coach Jeff Traylor was asked about them after practice.

“We have a lot of stuff going on, right. Illness, protocols (COVID-19) just the way of the new world right now. So, whoever shows up Tuesday we’ll try to put a plan out there and play with them,” said Traylor.

Dantzler tweeted around 3:00 p.m. Sunday that he won’t play in the Frisco Bowl Tuesday and will now train for pro day.

After practice, a few Roadrunners took part in a charity event at Frisco Fastpacs, an organization that ensures that no child in Frisco goes hungry when school is not in session.

Frisco Fastpacs delivers 7,700 non-perishable meals per week to all 72 Frisco ISD campuses. A great cause the Roadrunners were more than happy to help.

“It just means the world to us to be able to use the platform we’ve been given,” said quarterback Josh Adkins. “To be able to give back to the community, especially here in Frisco that welcomed us out here and to be able to play this game and to use our platform, can’t get much bigger than that.”

Additionally, San Diego State football players were on hand to prepare food packs for students in need at the same time as the Roadrunners.