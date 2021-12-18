Frisco Bowl: Day 1 with UTSA arriving for final game of season

The UTSA Roadrunners (12-1) and their six-bus caravan arrived in Frisco Friday to continue their preparations for the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl where they will face San Diego State (11-2).

Head coach Jeff Traylor and the Roadrunners are hoping to cap off their wonderful season with the first bowl win in program history.

DAY 1: @LRam2 is on the road with @UTSAFTBL as the team arrived today in Frisco. We'll have more with the Roadrunners coming up at 10pm on the Nightbeat! #KSATsports #210TriangleOfToughness #BirdsUp @FriscoBowlGame

MORE: https://t.co/SEgoJIE8n1 pic.twitter.com/ETVEKWqeVB — KSAT 12 Sports (@InstantReplaySA) December 18, 2021

Fresh off a bye-week after winning the Conference USA Championship, the Roadrunners returned to practice this week to get ready for their last game this season.

“They’re very focused and very locked in,” Traylor said. “They’ve been great. These kids have been wonderful since the day that I got here and nothing’s changed.”

Bowl game week is meant to be fun, but the main goal is to win the contest. Especially for those seniors who will suit up for their final college football game.

“Let’s have a good time and enjoy this last time together,” Traylor said. “For all of our seniors this it. I’ll never be with these guys again, so we want to send them out the right way.”

Ad

Star running back Sincere McCormick announced Thursday that he will forgo his senior season and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. He will not play in the Frisco Bowl, but he is here to take part in bowl game activities and to support his teammates.

“It just shows that he cares,” senior offensive lineman Spencer Burford said. “He made a decision to put him and his family in the best position that he feels they can possibly be in. We are supporting him and just for him being here and supporting shows that he cares for the team.”

Sincere was all smiles as he got off the bus.

UTSA will play San Diego State Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.