Day 4: Final press conference before Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

Coaches take one final look of the championship trophy before Tuesday's Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl between UTSA and San Diego State.

FRISCO – The Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl press conference was held at Toyota Stadium Media Center from 9:30-10:15 this morning.

The last chance for media to talk with the UTSA Roadrunners and San Diego State Aztecs before the game.

UTSA was represented by head coach Jeff Traylor, quarterback Frank Harris and safety Rashad Wisdom.

Traylor started by thanking bowl game officials for having them and that his players are smiling and having a great time.

A beat writer with SDSU discussed the Aztecs saying they are known for toughness and being physical on defense. He asked Traylor what the Roadrunners identity is.

“We take pride in some of the very things you discussed,” said Traylor. “We call it our hashtag 210 triangle of toughness culture. Our brand. We think we have a great defense too. We take great pride in running the football, so something is going to give. We feel very strongly about our special teams. So that’s our triangle. That’s how I would describe our football team.”

UTSA is 0-2 in bowl games and hopes to end that streak Tuesday night.

“It would mean a lot for the city, the university, and all those things,” said quarterback Frank Harris. “Coach Traylor doesn’t talk about winning or losing so we are just going to go out there and execute, play the game and everything will take care of itself.”

Capacity for the Frisco Bowl is 17,200 and as of 3:00 p.m. Monday, fewer than 500 tickets were still available.

“I heard it’s a majority of roadrunner fans,” said safety Rashad Wisdom. “I think we just need to keep doing what we’ve done the whole season and get loud and get rowdy and let’s try and go finish out the season strong.”

SDSU was represented by head coach Brady Hoke, running back Kaegun Williams and linebacker Caden McDonald. Hoke praised the Roadrunners during his opening statement.

“We’re excited about having the opportunity to play such a good football program in UTSA,” said Hoke. “Conference USA title win against Western Kentucky, a 12-win season, that’s all really special and we’re excited to be the opponent.”

Traylor and Hoke posed with the Frisco Bowl trophy after UTSA had finished at the podium and before the Aztecs spoke.

