Medina Valley Panthers earn second straight district championship.

Varsity basketball finished district 14-0.

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

The Medina Valley girls varsity basketball team prepares for their playoff run that begins Tuesday, February 15, 2022. (Mark Mendez, Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

CASTROVILLE – Led by head coach Justin Russell, the Medina Valley Panthers are riding a 30-game district win streak. With seven seniors on the team the Panthers believe this season they can make a deep a playoff run.

Medina Valley will face Lanier on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Class 5A bi-district playoff matchup.

About the Authors:

Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.

