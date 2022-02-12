Medina Valley Panthers earn second straight district championship.

CASTROVILLE – Led by head coach Justin Russell, the Medina Valley Panthers are riding a 30-game district win streak. With seven seniors on the team the Panthers believe this season they can make a deep a playoff run.
Medina Valley will face Lanier on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Class 5A bi-district playoff matchup.
