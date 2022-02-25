35º

Sports

INSIDE THE RING: One-on-one with Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez

The latest WBC world champion boxer shared his new title belt with KSAT 12 Sports this week.

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Tags: Instant Replay, Boxing, Boxeo, Jesse Rodriguez
Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez showed KSAT 12 Sports his WBC championship belt on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. (Mark Mendez, Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been less than one month since San Antonio’s Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez returned home from Phoenix, Arizona as a world champion boxer.

And yet, Rodriguez is already back in the gym preparing for his next fight, no matter who the opponent might be.

KSAT 12 Sports caught up with “Bam” this week after winning his WBC Super Flyweight World Championship by defeating Carlos Cuadras by unanimous decision on February 5.

Rodriguez, the younger brother of Joshua Franco - who holds a WBA world title in the super flyweight division - is 15-0 with 10 knockouts at only 22-years-old, making him the youngest world champion in boxing today.

You can watch the one-on-one interview between Larry Ramirez and Jesse Rodriguez this Sunday on Instant Replay starting at 11 p.m.

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 18 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of our weekly sports show, "Instant Replay." Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Lone Star Emmy award winner.

email

Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.

email

twitter