INSIDE THE RING: One-on-one with Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez

SAN ANTONIO – It’s been less than one month since San Antonio’s Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez returned home from Phoenix, Arizona as a world champion boxer.

And yet, Rodriguez is already back in the gym preparing for his next fight, no matter who the opponent might be.

KSAT 12 Sports caught up with “Bam” this week after winning his WBC Super Flyweight World Championship by defeating Carlos Cuadras by unanimous decision on February 5.

Rodriguez, the younger brother of Joshua Franco - who holds a WBA world title in the super flyweight division - is 15-0 with 10 knockouts at only 22-years-old, making him the youngest world champion in boxing today.

