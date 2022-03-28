Missions Release 2022 Promotional Schedule

SAN ANTONIO – Spring training for Major League Baseball took a few extra weeks to get started after finally working out a new labor deal earlier this month.

But that never affected the preparations for the San Diego Padres Double-A affiliate, the San Antonio Missions.

The Padres final preseason game is against the Chicago White Sox on April 5 and by then, we’ll have a better idea of which players will return to the Alamo City for the 2022 Texas League Season.

Texas League returns in 2022, announced by @MiLB today!https://t.co/XELUIyumon — San Antonio Missions Baseball (@missionsmilb) March 16, 2022

According to MLB’s AJ Cassavell several former Missions might be on the Padres Opening Day roster including shortstop C.J. Abrams and left-handed pitcher MacKenzie Gore. Abrams could fill in for former Missions star Fernando Tatis Jr. who recently had surgery on his broken left wrist and is expected to be out for three months.

Media Day for the Missions will be held on Wednesday, April 6, the following day after the Padres wrap up their final Spring Training game.

Our @missionsmilb have released their 2022 promotional schedule! The start of the season is less than two weeks away! Click the link for the entire promotional list: https://t.co/cICniXC2rM#KSATsports #MiLB @missionsmilb pic.twitter.com/1qNELNlSA3 — KSAT 12 Sports (@InstantReplaySA) March 28, 2022

On Friday afternoon, the Missions released their 2022 Promotional Schedule, including this season’s jersey nights.

Giveaway Promotions

Friday, April 15th – Schedule Magnets

Friday, April 29th – Fiesta Missions Jersey (presented by McCombs Ford West)

Friday, May 13th – Flying Chancla Cap (presented by TSAOG)

Friday, May 20th – Flying Chancla (presented by San Antonio Water System)

Friday, June 3rd – Padres Colors Missions Jersey (presented by McCombs Ford West)

Friday, June 17th – Missions T-Shirt (presented by Stephen F. Austin University)

Friday, July 8th – Missions Mug (presented by Bill Miller BBQ)

Friday, July 22nd – Missions Christmas Jersey (presented by McCombs Ford West)

Postgame Fireworks

Saturday, April 16th – Presented by Bud Light

Saturday, April 30th – Presented by Boeing

Saturday, May 14th – Presented by Kahlig Auto Group

Saturday, May 21st – Presented by Bud Light

Saturday, June 18th – Presented by Texas Kidney Foundation

Monday, July 4th – H-E-B 4th of July Celebration presented by Bud Light

Saturday, July 9th – Presented by Down Syndrome Association of South Texas

Saturday, July 23rd – Presented by Kahlig Auto Group

Saturday, August 6th – Presented by Chevy

Saturday, September 3rd – Presented by Bud Light

Theme Days

Tuesday, April 12th – AARP $2 Tuesday

Thursday, April 14th – Taco Bell Value Night

Tuesday, April 26th – AARP $2 Tuesday

Thursday, April 28th – Taco Bell Value Night

Tuesday, May 10th – AARP $2 Tuesday

Thursday, May 12th – Taco Bell Value Night

Sunday, May 15th – Kids Sundays (presented by Six Flags Fiesta Texas)

Tuesday, May 17th – AARP $2 Tuesday

Thursday, May 19th – Taco Bell Value Night

Sunday, May 22nd – Bark in the Park (presented by North Park & Dominion Subaru)

Tuesday, May 31st – AARP $2 Tuesday

Thursday, June 2nd – Taco Bell Value Night

Sunday, June 5th – Kids Sundays (presented by Six Flags Fiesta Texas)

Tuesday, June 14th – AARP $2 Tuesday

Thursday, June 16th – Taco Bell Value Night

Sunday, June 19th – Bark in the Park (presented by North Park & Dominion Subaru)

Monday, July 4th – H-E-B 4th of July Celebration presented by Bud Light

Tuesday, July 5th – AARP $2 Tuesday

Thursday, July 7th – Taco Bell Value Night

Saturday, July 9th – Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond

Sunday, July 10th – Kids Sundays (presented by Six Flags Fiesta Texas)

Sunday, July 24th – Bark in the Park (presented by North Park & Dominion Subaru)

Tuesday, August 2nd – AARP $2 Tuesday

Sunday, August 7th – Kids Sundays (presented by Six Flags Fiesta Texas)

Tuesday, August 23rd – AARP $2 Tuesday

Thursday, August 25th – Taco Bell Value Night

Tuesday, August 30th – AARP $2 Tuesday

Thursday, September 1st – Taco Bell Value Night

Sunday, September 4th – Kids Sundays (presented by Six Flags Fiesta Texas)

Tuesday, September 13th – AARP $2 Tuesday

Thursday, September 15th – Taco Bell Value Night

Sunday, September 18th – Bark in the Park (presented by North Park & Dominion Subaru)

You can watch another Missions preview prior to the start of the 2022 season on Instant Replay this coming Sunday night. Fans can purchase tickets at the box office at Wolff Stadium or the Missions website.

Thank you for supporting the Flying Chanclas! @bertkreischer pic.twitter.com/97PO1WJM2r — San Antonio Missions Baseball (@missionsmilb) March 16, 2022

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 18 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com