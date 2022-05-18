Reagan High School girls golf team wins state championship

SAN ANTONIO – The Reagan High School girls golfers are state champions.

The team won the 6A UIL state championship — its first state title in the program’s history.

Danielle Bailey, Camille Pazouki, Victoria Patterson, Marissa Loya, and Lydia Portlock beat out their competitors at Vandegrift, Southlake Carroll and Kingwood to secure the title.

“All 5 of our girls have worked so incredibly hard in order for us to bring home a state championship,” Patterson said in a post on NEISD’s Facebook page. “From countless hours spent on the course and leaving the course in the dark most of the time, we knew if we stayed consistent with our games there would be a good outcome. As the lone senior at the tournament, I couldn’t be more proud of how determined my younger teammates were through the two days of play, knowing how much pressure was on the table to perform. Being the underdogs in the tournament and proving what we’ve worked for the entire season is extremely rewarding and we couldn’t be more grateful for our Reagan coaches and families.”

The team scored 584 — 11 strokes better than second-place Austin Vandegrift.

Loya tied for third in the individual state results.

“It’s been a dream come true to bring a team championship to Reagan HS, the Reagan Community and North East ISD,” said State Champion Golf Coach Rusty Aki. “We knew we had the possibility of doing something special for the last year or so, but the girls played and practiced hard every day and more importantly, wanted it for each other. Our team bond has been something we focus on every day and winning for your teammate was the top priority for all our girls in our program. It has been truly amazing to watch them grow and succeed!”

Teams from Alamo Heights High School placed second and third in the 5A girls championship.

