NEISD elementary and middle school students to get early release at least once a month for upcoming school year

SAN ANTONIO – Elementary and middle school students in North East Independent School District will be getting released early from school on the last Tuesday of every month for the 2022-2023 school year.

The only month that will not have an early release day on the last Tuesday will be December.

Students in elementary and middle schools will be released two hours and fifteen minutes early on the scheduled days.

The NEISD Board of Trustees approved the calendar in hopes of offering consistency to parents, students and teachers, according to a press release.

“This was really about trying to design something to meet our teachers’ needs, our students’ needs and our parents’ needs,” said NEISD Chief Instructional Officer Anthony Jarrett.

The eight early release days on the last Tuesday of every month will give teachers a consistent time to analyze student data, monitor student plans and collaborate with their peers on ways to help students be successful, the press release states.

A total of 14 early release days are on the calendar for the 2022-2023 school year for elementary and middle schoolers.

Sept. 14 and 15 and Jan. 11 and 12 will be early release days for parent/teacher conferences.

“We don’t want the parent conferences set up as ‘this is what your child is doing wrong,’” said Jarrett. “Sometimes we need to spend some time talking about what they are doing right. And we need to spend some time talking about the next steps we can do to help your child be successful.”

High school students in NEISD will be released one hour early, once a week, for the next school year — a practice that is already in place.

“Each week, that one hour has provided valuable time for our teachers to plan engaging lessons, collaborate with their peers, analyze data, and develop intervention plans,” according to an NEISD spokesperson. “Many teachers and students agreed the weekly 1-hour early release was beneficial during this school year, so that will continue for the 2022-23 school year.”

All NEISD high schools will have a designated waiting area for students who cannot be picked up early on the scheduled early release days.

