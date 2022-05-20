McCollum looking to continue deep playoff run

SAN ANTONIO – McCollum High School is having a magical season on the softball field, and they want to keep it going for as long as possible. The Cowboys are getting ready to play Corpus Christi Flour Bluff in a one-game Class 5A playoff at Beeville Jones High School, Friday at 7 p.m.

“Our team, we’re prepping as much as we can,” said head coach Alessia Gallegos. “We’re trying to figure out the game plan and the execution of the game plan. We’re going in pretty confident, pretty hot and on a roll right now. We’re just excited and trying to get as many fans down to the Beeville area.”

This team is just the second ever in McCollum softball history to advance to the 4th round, and the first since 2004.

“I cannot put into words how this feels as a senior,” said Emma Quintero. “Knowing this is the legacy that I leave behind. I’m so excited to see how the younger girls are going to play once I’m gone.”

In 5A softball McCollum will face CC Flour Bluff in a one-game playoff at Beeville Jones HS tomorrow at 7pm. @Mchs__Softball @emlquin_04 @dommm_3 @Mc_Cowboys @InstantReplaySA pic.twitter.com/StROHllI2j — Larry Ramirez (@LRam2) May 19, 2022

No matter how this postseason run ends, the seniors want to leave the program better than they found it. Advancing this far in the postseason is a solid way to accomplish that.

Ad

“It means everything because for the past four years we’ve been working so hard me and the other seniors to get this program ready,” said senior Dominique Guerra. “With the help of our new coach, our sophomore more year was a good start, foundation for us, and we’ve just built off that.”

Winners of eight straight games, including four in the postseason, the Cowboys are looking to become the first team in program history to make it to the 5th round.