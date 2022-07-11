Spurs unveil iconic uniform to commemorate 50th anniversary of franchise

The San Antonio Spurs will wear this 2022-23 Nike NBA Classic Edition uniform that pays homage to the team’s storied 50-year legacy and looks forward to the next 50 years.

SAN ANTONIO – Old school is back in session.

The San Antonio Spurs on Monday unveiled their 2022-23 Nike NBA Classic Edition uniforms that pay homage to the team’s storied 50-year legacy and look forward to the next 50 years.

The iconic uniform was made popular by Spurs legend “The Iceman” George Gervin in the historic Hemisfair arena. Gervin sported the uniform during a news conference Monday.

The uniforms tell the story of the team’s ushering into old San Antonio and of their unwavering fans who have carried the Silver and Black tradition from one generation to the next. The Classic Edition also features branding from new jersey patch partner Self Financial, a credit-building financial technology company.

Ad

“The Spurs Classic Edition uniform is a symbolic way for us to honor our legacy, players and loyalty to the city of San Antonio while giving our fans what they’ve been asking for — we hear you,” said Becky Kimbro, vice president of Brand Engagement for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “Our team has been working for two years to make this jersey possible for our 50th anniversary and we hope our fans are just as excited as we are to see it on the court, once again.”

The nostalgic black-on-black uniform is part of the team’s season-long celebration taking place during the 2022-23 campaign to commemorate 50 years of Spurs basketball in San Antonio beginning in 1973.

Donned by the first classmen of San Antonio basketball, the Spurs Classic Edition uniforms feature the “San Antonio” wordmark front and center across the jersey chest. The player’s numbers are stitched on the jersey front and back in a classic varsity font with the sepia-toned NBA logo embellishment on the jersey’s back center. Both sides of the uniform shorts feature a throwback diamond design with the team’s logo from their Hemisfair days during the late ‘70s and early ‘80s.

Ad

The Spurs will don their new Nike NBA Classic Edition uniforms for select games at home and on the road during the 2022-23 season. Official retail products will be available in September at Spurs Fan Shops and online at spursfanshop.com as the team heads into their golden anniversary season. The complete collection will feature T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, jackets, jerseys, caps and more.

Fans can join the official San Antonio Spurs Fan Club for their first chance to purchase the Classic Edition Uniform.

Ad

Also on KSAT.com: