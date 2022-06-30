Brett Brown rejoins Spurs staff as assistant coach

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in New York. The 76ers won 117-111. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

SAN ANTONIO – Brett Brown will be back as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs, the team announced Thursday.

Brown served as an assistant coach on Gregg Popovich’s staff for 11 seasons from 2002-13. He was a member of the Spurs organization for their first four championship seasons (1999, 2003, 2005 and 2007). He originally joined the Spurs as a member of their basketball operations department in 1998-99 but left after the season to become head coach of the Sydney Kings of the Australian National Basketball League (NBL). He rejoined the Spurs in July of 2002 as the team’s assistant coach/director of player development and was moved to the bench as an assistant coach prior to the 2006-07 season.

He served as head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers from 2013 through the 2019-20 season, leading the team to three-straight 50-win seasons and three straight postseason appearances.

Brown joins Mitch Johnson and Matt Nielsen on head coach Popovich’s staff.

“I’m thrilled to be able to hire such a good coach, human being and dinner partner,” Popovich said.

In addition to his time with the Spurs, Brown has a wealth of coaching experience in Australia. He started as an assistant coach with the Melbourne Tigers before being named head coach of the North Melbourne Giants in 1993 and earned NBL Coach of the Year honors in 1994 after leading the Giants to the National Championship. Brown also served as head coach of the Australian National Team from 2009-2012, leading the Boomers during the 2012 Summer Olympics, and again from 2019-20.

