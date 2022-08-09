97º

Spurs sign free agent center Gorgui Dieng

Dieng played 16 games with the Spurs in the 2020-2021 season

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

San Antonio Spurs center Gorgui Dieng (7) talks to coach Gregg Popovich after being ejected during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (Rick Scuteri, AP Photo)

SAN ANTONIO – Gorgui Dieng will be wearing silver and black once again after signing with the Spurs.

The 10-year NBA veteran previously played six games for the Spurs during the 2020-2021 season, averaging 5.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 11.3 minutes.

Free-agent center Dieng spent the 2021-2022 season with the Atlanta Hawks where he averaged 3.5 points and 2.8 rebounds in 8.4 minutes in 44 games while shooting 47.3% from the field.

NBA reporter Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Dieng agreed to a one-year deal with the Spurs back in early July.

Dieng holds career averages of 7.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.5 minutes in 597 total games played, according to a press release from the Spurs.

Dieng was selected in the first round of the 2013 NBA draft by the Utah Jazz. He was the 21st overall pick of the 2013 draft.

He was dealt to the Minnesota Timberwolves on draft night where he spent his first six-plus seasons.

Dieng, who is from Senegal, will wear No. 41 for the Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs center Gorgui Dieng (7) shoots over Phoenix Suns forward Frank Kaminsky (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

