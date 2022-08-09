Spurs sign free agent center Gorgui Dieng

San Antonio Spurs center Gorgui Dieng (7) talks to coach Gregg Popovich after being ejected during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Phoenix.

SAN ANTONIO – Gorgui Dieng will be wearing silver and black once again after signing with the Spurs.

The 10-year NBA veteran previously played six games for the Spurs during the 2020-2021 season, averaging 5.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 11.3 minutes.

Free-agent center Dieng spent the 2021-2022 season with the Atlanta Hawks where he averaged 3.5 points and 2.8 rebounds in 8.4 minutes in 44 games while shooting 47.3% from the field.

NBA reporter Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Dieng agreed to a one-year deal with the Spurs back in early July.

Dieng holds career averages of 7.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.5 minutes in 597 total games played, according to a press release from the Spurs.

Dieng was selected in the first round of the 2013 NBA draft by the Utah Jazz. He was the 21st overall pick of the 2013 draft.

He was dealt to the Minnesota Timberwolves on draft night where he spent his first six-plus seasons.

Dieng, who is from Senegal, will wear No. 41 for the Spurs.

