Free agent center Gorgui Dieng to reunite with Spurs on 1-year deal, reports say

San Antonio Spurs center Gorgui Dieng (7) shoots over Phoenix Suns forward Frank Kaminsky (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs are in the process of signing their first free agent signee of the 2022 NBA off-season, according to media reports.

Free-agent center Gorgui Dieng, who played for the team during the 2020-21 season, is on the verge of signing again with the team on a 1-year deal, NBA reporter Shams Charania of The Athletic says.

Free agent center Gorgui Dieng has agreed to a one-year deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 5, 2022

Last season for the Atlanta Hawks, Dieng played in 44 games, averaging 3.5 points and 2.8 rebounds in 8 minutes per game.

Back in the 2020-2021 season, he appeared in only 16 games for the Silver and Black, averaging 5.3 points and 2.6 rebounds.

The potential signing means he’s likely to replace center Jock Landale on the roster, who was included as part of the Dejaunte Murray trade to the Hawks, which was reported on June 29.

Dieng’s salary has yet to be released.

Spurs sign first of 3 first-round draft picks

The Spurs announced Tuesday that they have signed 2022 first-round draft pick Blake Wesley to his first NBA contract. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Wesley, a 6 foot 5 guard from Notre Dame, was the no. 25 pick in the NBA draft, and averaged 14.4 points and 3.7 rebounds in his lone season with the Fighting Irish.

The three-time ACC Rookie of the Week was named to the 2022 ACC All-Rookie Team and the 2022 All-ACC Second Team.

Wesley will play for the Spurs in the NBA 2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas from July 7-17 and will wear No. 14.