Job seekers invited to Spurs Sports & Entertainment job fair

SS&E is searching for 200 new part-time employees

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

San Antonio Spurs Logo (Associated Press)

SAN ANTONIO – On the hunt for a part-time job? Spurs Sports & Entertainment will host a job fair Thursday.

Applicants are invited to join SS&E and Aramark as they offer numerous employment opportunities at the job fair at the AT&T Center.

Located at 1 AT&T Center Parkway, the event will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Interested candidates must be 18 years of age and older and be available to work flexible hours, including nights, weekends, and holidays at the AT&T Center and Toyota Field. The events include concerts, events, and games through the 2022-23 San Antonio Spurs season.

A variety of benefits are available for part-time staff, such as flexible scheduling, an employee referral program, fan shop discounts, and more, according to a news release.

Additionally, staff will also have the opportunity to play a part in a diverse range of concerts, family events, and Spurs games.

“As we gear up for our upcoming Spurs season, we are thrilled to add even more incredible people to SS&E,” said Luisa Martinez, Senior Manager Talent Acquisition for SS&E. “Part-time employees are integral to providing the best experience to our fans at the exciting events we host for the people of San Antonio at the AT&T Center and Toyota Field.”

SS&E Part-Time Opportunities Include:

  • Fan operations representatives (ushers, greeters, ticket takers)
  • Guest services representatives
  • Building operations crew members
  • 50/50 Raffle representatives
  • Event security guards
  • SAFC security guards
  • Ticket representatives
  • Building security guards

Aramark Part-Time Opportunities Include:

  • Alcohol Compliance Supervisor
  • Concession Audit
  • Concession Supervisor
  • Concession Cashier
  • Warehouse Worker
  • Concession Cook
  • Concession Lead
  • Bartender – 387644

Individuals interested in applying are asked to visit the Aramark Careers Site, SS&E Careers Site, or text “FAMILY” to 97211.

