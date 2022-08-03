Job seekers invited to Spurs Sports & Entertainment job fair

SAN ANTONIO – On the hunt for a part-time job? Spurs Sports & Entertainment will host a job fair Thursday.

Applicants are invited to join SS&E and Aramark as they offer numerous employment opportunities at the job fair at the AT&T Center.

Located at 1 AT&T Center Parkway, the event will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Interested candidates must be 18 years of age and older and be available to work flexible hours, including nights, weekends, and holidays at the AT&T Center and Toyota Field. The events include concerts, events, and games through the 2022-23 San Antonio Spurs season.

A variety of benefits are available for part-time staff, such as flexible scheduling, an employee referral program, fan shop discounts, and more, according to a news release.

Additionally, staff will also have the opportunity to play a part in a diverse range of concerts, family events, and Spurs games.

“As we gear up for our upcoming Spurs season, we are thrilled to add even more incredible people to SS&E,” said Luisa Martinez, Senior Manager Talent Acquisition for SS&E. “Part-time employees are integral to providing the best experience to our fans at the exciting events we host for the people of San Antonio at the AT&T Center and Toyota Field.”

SS&E Part-Time Opportunities Include:

Fan operations representatives (ushers, greeters, ticket takers)

Guest services representatives

Building operations crew members

50/50 Raffle representatives

Event security guards

SAFC security guards

Ticket representatives

Building security guards

Aramark Part-Time Opportunities Include:

Alcohol Compliance Supervisor

Concession Audit

Concession Supervisor

Concession Cashier

Warehouse Worker

Concession Cook

Concession Lead

Bartender – 387644

Individuals interested in applying are asked to visit the Aramark Careers Site, SS&E Careers Site, or text “FAMILY” to 97211.