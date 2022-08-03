Job seekers invited to Spurs Sports & Entertainment job fair

SAN ANTONIO – On the hunt for a part-time job? Spurs Sports & Entertainment will host a job fair Thursday.
Applicants are invited to join SS&E and Aramark as they offer numerous employment opportunities at the job fair at the AT&T Center.
Located at 1 AT&T Center Parkway, the event will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Interested candidates must be 18 years of age and older and be available to work flexible hours, including nights, weekends, and holidays at the AT&T Center and Toyota Field. The events include concerts, events, and games through the 2022-23 San Antonio Spurs season.
A variety of benefits are available for part-time staff, such as flexible scheduling, an employee referral program, fan shop discounts, and more, according to a news release.
Additionally, staff will also have the opportunity to play a part in a diverse range of concerts, family events, and Spurs games.
“As we gear up for our upcoming Spurs season, we are thrilled to add even more incredible people to SS&E,” said Luisa Martinez, Senior Manager Talent Acquisition for SS&E. “Part-time employees are integral to providing the best experience to our fans at the exciting events we host for the people of San Antonio at the AT&T Center and Toyota Field.”
SS&E Part-Time Opportunities Include:
- Fan operations representatives (ushers, greeters, ticket takers)
- Guest services representatives
- Building operations crew members
- 50/50 Raffle representatives
- Event security guards
- SAFC security guards
- Ticket representatives
- Building security guards
Aramark Part-Time Opportunities Include:
- Alcohol Compliance Supervisor
- Concession Audit
- Concession Supervisor
- Concession Cashier
- Warehouse Worker
- Concession Cook
- Concession Lead
- Bartender – 387644
Individuals interested in applying are asked to visit the Aramark Careers Site, SS&E Careers Site, or text “FAMILY” to 97211.