Scholar Athlete: Sady Espinosa, Fox Tech High School

Sady Espinosa of Fox Tech High School is selected the Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, October 9, 2022.

Sady is a four-year member of the varsity volleyball team and a two-year member of the varsity cross country team. She was recently a member of the Bi-District Champions team in volleyball and was named to the 2021 Academic All-District team. Sady’s also the Spanish National Honor Society Secretary. She maintains a 102.2 GPA at the Advanced Learning Academy at Fox Tech. Sady plans to attend college and major in Kinesiology focusing on Exercise Science.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“Being able to play sports with three different schools since we are all on one campus. I was able to make a lot of new friends from different places. At ALA, we’ve been together since sixth grade so it was nice to make new friends. Some of my best friendships have come from meeting new people playing sports.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Keep a mindset of keep pushing through. When things get hard you just have to keep going and keep doing it. If you keep going and others don’t you will go further in life than they will.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I want to go to college and major in Kinesiology focusing on Exercise Science. I’ve been playing sports for most of my life and I’ve always been very interested in how our bodies are able to move and allow us to play sports. With the degree, I plan to become a physical therapist.”

