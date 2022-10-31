Scholar Athlete: Raquel Morales, Young Women’s Leadership Academy

Raquel Morales of the Young Women's Leadership Academy is selected the Scholar Athlete of the Week for Sunday, October 30, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week, Raquel Morales of the Young Women’s Leadership Academy.

Raquel is a four-year member and three-year captain of the varsity volleyball team. She also plays club volleyball. She’s been named First-Team All-District, Academic All-District and has been a member of the Bi-District Champions team since 2020. Raquel’s a member of the National Honor Society, the Science National Honor Society, the Student Council, Crafts for Charity, Transportation You and is a student ambassador. She maintains a 100.29 GPA and performs community service through the San Antonio Mayor’s Fitness Council. Raquel is already committed to playing collegiate volleyball for Prairie View A&M University and will major in Sociology, minor in Biology, attend medical school and become a Pathologist.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“Being so close to the students in various grades, from the freshman to the seniors. We were able to create such a great community and build such great bonds and relationships that I want to continue even after I graduate high school.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS?

“Find your ‘why’ and what’s the reason for you to continue what you are doing. At times you are going to wake up and not want to go to practice or want to go to school. At the end of the day, you know it’s for a reason and this is who you want to be and what you want to do.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“After high school I plan to attend Prairie View A&M University to play Division I volleyball as a setter. I plan to major in Sociology, minor in Biology, attend medical school and become a Pathologist.”

