SAFC 2023: One-on-one with head coach Alen Marcina

SAN ANTONIO – Not sure 2022 could get much better for soccer fans.

It had everything: SAFC defeated an MLS foe from Austin, SAFC teammates won individual titles and the team won their first USL championship.

And then there was the World Cup that wrapped up a memorable year.

For SAFC, head coach Alen Marcina was at the center navigating his team through what may have been the best year for soccer in the history of San Antonio.

Coach Marcina sat down with KSAT 12 Sports recently to discuss the championship season, the celebration on the River Walk, the offseason with his family and the outlook for 2023 as the team prepares to defend their first championship title.

