SAFC: Defending champs start season Saturday

SAFC preparing for determined Oakland team in first match of the 2023 USL season.

SAN ANTONIO – The wait is finally over for San Antonio FC and their fans.

On Saturday, San Antonio FC will host the Oakland Roots SC to start their 2023 season and defend their 2022 USL Championship crown. The match starts at 7:30 p.m. at Toyota Field. Tickets are still available on the SAFC homepage.

SAFC Forward Justin Dhillon talked to KSAT 12 Sports on Tuesday about defending the home turf against an Oakland team they defeated in the playoffs last season.

“We need to do what we do, which is win,” said Dhillon. “We compete for every ball, we compete for every action. We’ve added some pieces that will make us even stronger. It’s the same habits we’ve been training every week that’s going to have to show on the field and if we do that, we’re going to be successful.”

Fans who attend Saturday will see the franchise honor their first USL Championship title prior to the match. The championship ring ceremony will take place on another date.

KSAT 12 Meteorologist Justin Horne has your forecast for the first home match of the season:

Saturday night @SanAntonioFC starts their defense of the 2022 USL Championship! Check out the forecast for tomorrow & get your SAFC season preview on the Instant Replay page of https://t.co/UUWnrxkdSf#KSATsports #Defend210 @Justin_Horne

MORE: https://t.co/UccuTL9KfO pic.twitter.com/SpPJXpZhYE — KSAT 12 Sports (@InstantReplaySA) March 10, 2023

Check out goalkeeper Jordan Farr sending birthday wishes to his wife on Thursday:

Today, @jordanfarr0 has a special birthday message to his wife! You can hear more from the 2022 USL Goalkeeper of the Year in our exclusive one-on-one interview on Instant Replay on March 19! #KSATsports #Defend210 #FinishTheFight @SanAntonioFC @alefarr pic.twitter.com/qogTs2inaA — KSAT 12 Sports (@InstantReplaySA) March 9, 2023

