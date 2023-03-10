79º

SAFC: Defending champs start season Saturday

San Antonio FC returns to Toyota Field to honor their 2022 USL Championship.

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Larry Ramirez, Sports Anchor

William Caldera, Photojournalist

SAFC preparing for determined Oakland team in first match of the 2023 USL season.

SAN ANTONIO – The wait is finally over for San Antonio FC and their fans.

On Saturday, San Antonio FC will host the Oakland Roots SC to start their 2023 season and defend their 2022 USL Championship crown. The match starts at 7:30 p.m. at Toyota Field. Tickets are still available on the SAFC homepage.

SAFC Forward Justin Dhillon talked to KSAT 12 Sports on Tuesday about defending the home turf against an Oakland team they defeated in the playoffs last season.

“We need to do what we do, which is win,” said Dhillon. “We compete for every ball, we compete for every action. We’ve added some pieces that will make us even stronger. It’s the same habits we’ve been training every week that’s going to have to show on the field and if we do that, we’re going to be successful.”

Fans who attend Saturday will see the franchise honor their first USL Championship title prior to the match. The championship ring ceremony will take place on another date.

KSAT 12 Meteorologist Justin Horne has your forecast for the first home match of the season:

Check out goalkeeper Jordan Farr sending birthday wishes to his wife on Thursday:

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 19 years and is an award-winning producer.

Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of our weekly sports show, "Instant Replay." Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Lone Star Emmy award winner.

Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.

