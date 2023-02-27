SAFC 2023: The hype of playing Sunderland A.F.C. this summer

SAN ANTONIO – This summer will be one for the books in San Antonio FC history.

On Saturday, July 15 at 8:00 p.m. San Antonio FC will host the English club Sunderland A.F.C of the EFL Championship, a club that has been competing since 1879.

“It’s an historic club in England and we can’t wait to face them, it’s going to be an amazing opportunity for all of us to see where we line up with the best,” said defender Connor Maloney on Thursday. “It’s pretty unique and it’ll be a pretty exciting game especially for the fans of San Antonio and for soccer.”

Even though the match is months away, tickets are going fast. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the SAFC homepage.

“My dad and little brother texted me and told me they were coming out for this game,” said goalkeeper Jordan Farr. “I watched them playing growing up as a kid. I’m excited to play them and for them to see American soccer and the culture that we as San Antonio bring to Toyota Field.”

