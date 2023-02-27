68º

Sports

SAFC 2023: The hype of playing Sunderland A.F.C. this summer

San Antonio FC players excited for unique opportunity with international exhibition.

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – This summer will be one for the books in San Antonio FC history.

On Saturday, July 15 at 8:00 p.m. San Antonio FC will host the English club Sunderland A.F.C of the EFL Championship, a club that has been competing since 1879.

“It’s an historic club in England and we can’t wait to face them, it’s going to be an amazing opportunity for all of us to see where we line up with the best,” said defender Connor Maloney on Thursday. “It’s pretty unique and it’ll be a pretty exciting game especially for the fans of San Antonio and for soccer.”

Even though the match is months away, tickets are going fast. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting the SAFC homepage.

“My dad and little brother texted me and told me they were coming out for this game,” said goalkeeper Jordan Farr. “I watched them playing growing up as a kid. I’m excited to play them and for them to see American soccer and the culture that we as San Antonio bring to Toyota Field.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 19 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Daniel P. Villanueva has been with KSAT 12 since 2003 and is the producer of our weekly sports show, "Instant Replay." Villanueva is a graduate of St. Mary's University and is a TAPB and Lone Star Emmy award winner.

