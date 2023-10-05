Dominant Dragons: Southwest volleyball having fantastic regular season

SAN ANTONIO – The Southwest High School volleyball team has dominated the competition this season. The Dragons have a 30-4 overall record and are 8-0 in District 28 5A play.

The team is one game ahead of Harlandale, which is 7-1 against district competition.

As Southwest goes into the second round of facing district opponents, the pressure is mounting to remain undefeated.

The Dragons haven’t won their district since the 2009 season. The players on this year’s team were only four years old when that district banner was raised.

When KSAT Sports spoke with the Dragons this morning, they told us they feel this year’s squad might be the one to retake the district crown.

“Besides our record proving it, I think this is our best year yet,” said senior libero Serenity Carey. “The chemistry on and off the court is really good. You know, there’s not really separate cliques. We all get along, and we have all grade levels on our team, and especially as a senior, we all try and make everybody feel special.”

“I think it’s a really positive environment. Everyone wants to be here, like, we’re all excited to play all the time,” said senior setter Kathleen Bendele. “We show up to the game, and we feel ready. We’re on the best. We’re cheering for our teammates no matter what. Even if we get down, we find a way to come back always, and so I think that is what’s helping us win and stuff.”

“We have great team chemistry, and I feel like even though our talent is there as well, our teamwork helps us so much. Everyone just clicks together, and I feel like that helps us so much on the court, just finishing,” said junior outside hitter Addison Bartlett.

Head Coach Catherine Cortez is in her sixth year with the Dragons, her fifth year as head coach.

The Dragons will host Medina Valley -- which took them to five sets earlier this season -- at 6 p.m. on Friday.

