MONDAY HUDDLE: Just how much would Texas A&M owe Jimbo Fisher if he is fired after this year?

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week.

If Texas A&M wants to get rid of Jimbo Fisher, boosters will really have to pony up

The Jimbo Fisher detractors are once again back to being loud.

Following back-to-back losses to Alabama and at Tennessee on Saturday, the Aggies fell to 4-3 on the season and 2-2 in SEC play.

The defeat in Knoxville moved Fisher to 0-8 on the road against Top 25 opponents, brought an eighth straight defeat on the road overall and moved Fisher’s record in his six years at Texas A&M to 43-24.

In comparison, the man Texas A&M fired to bring in Fisher, Kevin Sumlin, had a 45-22 record after 67 games in his tenure.

The vultures are circling even more, given Fisher’s mammoth contract and highly-ranked recruiting classes, including the No. 1 overall class in the 2022 cycle.

But just how expensive would it be to broom out Fisher after this year?

In short, VERY expensive.

In 2020, the school gave Fisher a fully-guaranteed contract extension for more than $94 million through the 2031 season.

If Fisher is fired after this year, he will be owed $76.8 million for his buyout.

Yikes.

But given A&M seems to be stuck in mud right now as a program, the rich boosters of the program might be inclined to break the bank again just to get the Aggies moving again, especially with competition in the SEC strengthening with the arrival of Texas and Oklahoma.

Texas, Houston set for rare meeting that could be last one for a while

Fans of the Texas Longhorns and alumni of the school living in the Houston area will have a rare opportunity to see their team close to home on Saturday.

For the first time since 2002 and only the second time in the history of TDECU Stadium, Texas will play at the University of Houston when the teams collide for a 3 p.m. kick.

The big reason for this matchup is that for this year only, the teams are both in the Big 12 with Houston competing in its first year in the league.

That will obviously change after this year, when Texas will move to the SEC.

Given that, it should be a historic and generational opportunity for football fans in Houston to see Texas without having to go to Austin or another campus.

Unless the teams meet again in a bowl game or a nonconference game, this might be the last game between the programs for a long time.

Reagan beats Johnson in battle of unbeatens

One of the state’s best matchups of Week 8 took place on Friday, with unbeaten Reagan meeting fellow unbeaten Johnson in a huge District 28-6A contest.

Behind four rushing touchdowns from Cole Pryor, Reagan earned a 41-27 win over Johnson to remain perfect this season.