Texas State’s G.J. Kinne signed a contract extension through 2028

As the 2023 football season was winding down, the rumor mill started heating up about whether Texas State head coach G.J. Kinne was going to leave for a better opportunity at a bigger school.

Kinne led the Bobcats to a 7-5 season and they’ll be playing in their first bowl game in program history next week. A history-changing first year at the helm in San Marcos drew the attention of Power 5 universities in search of a young and successful head coach.

Texas State took action during this lul period before the Bobcats play in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl against Rice on Dec. 26 to sign Kinne into a contract extension that will pay him a $1 million base salary plus incentives. The boost in his contract makes him one of the highest-paid coaches in the Sun Belt Conference.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the incentives in Kinne’s contract include winning eight-plus games a season and winning the Sun Belt Title.

Kinne’s $1 million base salary in his new deal projects him atop the Sun Belt. There’s also incentives for eight-plus wins and Sun Belt titles that can change Kinne’s base salary. Texas State plays Rice in the First Responder Bowl on Dec. 26. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 21, 2023

Members of Texas State’s administration released statements in the extension announcement, sharing how excited they are to have Kinne stay in San Marcos.

“Don Coryell and I share high aspirations for athletics in general and football in particular,” said Texas State University President Kelly Damphousse. “We know that investing in facilities like the Johnny and Nathali Weisman Football Performance Center and the proposed practice facility was only half the solution. Investing in our personnel at a competitive level is just as vital. Coach Kinne has recruited student-athletes to not just build a team for today, but a program for tomorrow. His new contract and extension bring the stability we all need to continue building our football program as we seek to contend for conference championships and a spot in future College Football Playoffs. I’m excited to watch him and his staff to continue to Take Back Texas!”

“Since day one of Coach Kinne leading our football program, it was apparent he was the right guy for the job,” said Texas State Director of Athletics Don Coryell. “We’ve been impressed with his leadership and ability to quickly establish a culture that elevates the experience of our student-athletes. From bringing in our best newcomer class ever to making our first bowl game to him earning attention from national awards, Coach Kinne has achieved a good amount in year one and this contract extension represents our belief in him to take us to the top of the Sun Belt Conference and beyond.”

Kinne, a former NFL quarterback, took Texas State’s offense to a new level this past season. The Bobcats offense ranked 10th in the national in total offense and 18th in scoring offense. The defense also improved drastically, leading the country in tackles for loss and ninth in sacks. Kinne also shared a statement on the extension and the gratitude felt by the Texas State administration and fan base.

“I appreciate President Damphousse and Don Coryell for their commitment and trust in not only me, but in our entire staff, student-athletes, and program,” said Kinne. “It was just over a year ago where the three of us shared our aligned vision for Texas State football, and we have been able to achieve some of those things we discussed. We’re proud of the team reaching a bowl game and excited for all of Bobcat Nation to celebrate this great moment for our program in Dallas next week, but we believe we can win championships at Texas State. Our goal is to continue to take this program to new heights and build on this year’s success.”

Texas State was almost unbeatable at home this season, going 5-1 at Bobcat Stadium and setting a sign-season attendance record.