Texas A&M-San Antonio hires first men’s basketball head coach

SAN ANTONIO – Texas A&M University-San Antonio has hired Chris Dial to launch its men’s basketball program.

Dial last coached at Our Lady of the Lake University (OLLU), where he spent the past five seasons.

Prior to OLLU, Dial coached at several San Antonio-area high schools, including St. Gerard Catholic High School, McCollum High School, John Paul II Catholic High School and New Braunfels High School as well as internationally.

“I am honored and feel extremely fortunate to be joining the Texas A&M-San Antonio family. Being afforded the opportunity to build a program with such exceptional people this close to where I grew up is truly humbling. As I continue to dedicate myself to this city and a game that has meant so much to me and so many others, I will embrace, wholeheartedly, this journey and give the A&M brand and all of those it represents all that I have. The Southside of San Antonio is near and dear to me and my family and it genuinely will be a pleasure to represent it regionally, nationally and globally,” Dial said in a news release.

A&M-San Antonio announced in November that it was expanding its sports program with the addition of men’s and women’s basketball as intercollegiate athletic team offerings for the 2024-2025 academic year.

Chris Minner, previously with Texas A&M University-Texarkana, will serve as head coach of the women’s basketball program.

The addition of the basketball program is a big step forward for the university, which also has men’s and women’s soccer, men’s golf and softball. A&M-San Antonio competes within the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics as a member of the Red River Athletic Conference.