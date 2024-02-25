77º
A second Louis Vuitton ad featuring Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama goes live in San Antonio

Wembanyama was named as the fashion luxury brand’s newest ambassador on Feb. 20

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Second Victor Wembanyama-Louis Vuitton ad found in San Antonio (Rebecca Salinas/KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The first billboard advertisement featuring Louis Vuitton and Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama was unveiled last week in tandem with the brand’s announcement of Wembanyama as its newest ambassador.

The company, however, appears to have taken a low-key approach to its second-known San Antonio advertisement.

The second Wemby-Louis advertisement was discovered this weekend -- not on a skyscraping, highway billboard -- but on a modest structure located near the Southtown intersection of South Flores Street and East Lambert Street.

Second Louis Vuitton-Victor Wembanyama advertisement discovered in Southtown neighborhood of San Antonio (Rebecca Salinas/KSAT)

Virtually any advertisement with Wembanyama’s face gracing it will garner attention in any corner of San Antonio. The Louis Vuitton ads high atop Interstate 37 and Fair Avenue and on the level in Southtown are a reminder that the brand’s San Antonio locations will require more than a few extra dollars to shop there and more than a few extra miles in the gas tank to get there.

It is not yet known if there are any more Louis Vuitton advertisements featuring Wembanyama in San Antonio.

About the Author:

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

