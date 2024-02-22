68º
Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama featured on Louis Vuitton billboard on South Side

Wembanyama says the partnership represents “French excellence”

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A new billboard of Victor Wembanyama on the South Side promotes his newest partnership with Louis Vuitton.

The French basketball star was recently named an ambassador of the fashion company.

Wembanyama says the partnership represents “French excellence” in an interview with GQ Magazine.

“Striving for excellence and with a perpetual honing of craft, Victor joins Louis Vuitton on a journey of shared values and aligned ambitions. Like Louis Vuitton himself, the young athlete has blazed a trail, excelling in a career that is only just beginning,” the French luxury house wrote in a statement.

Wembanyama gave a sneak peek at the partnership during the 2023 NBA Draft when he was seen wearing a Louis Vuitton suit.

Louis Vuitton, under creative director Pharrell Williams, has recruited several professional athletes, including Naomi Osaka, Eileen Gu and Leon Marchand.

Wembanyama’s popularity has sky-rocketed since his entrance into the NBA. The 7-foot-4-inch rookie already has 3.6 million followers on Instagram.

The 20-year-old leads all rookies in points, rebounds, and blocks. He’s also ranked No. 4 in jersey sales, only trailing Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, and LeBron James.

