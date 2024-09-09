Scholar Athlete of the Week: Samuel Valenzuela, Holy Cross High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Samuel Valenzuela of Holy Cross High School.

Samuel is a three-year starter on the varsity football team and has been named a two-time All-District and All-State defensive end in TAPPS. He’s also been a member of the varsity basketball and track teams. Samuel is the secretary of the Student Council, a member of the National Honor Society and is a school ambassador. He performs community service through the San Antonio Food Bank and Haven For Hope. Samuel maintains a 3.63 GPA, plans to play collegiate football and major in Business.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My favorite memory from high school had to been our win in the semi-finals last year over Cypress Christian. It’s a team that we went through adversity with. They had got our number a couple of years in a row and last year, we worked hard throughout the season and we were able to beat them. We made history by going to state.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS ON HOW TO BALANCE ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS?

“My advice to underclassmen is to trust in God, trust in your foundation, trust in tradition. Be the first one in, last one out.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“My plans after high school is to go play college ball and study Business. My parents are both in the business world and they are both a great foundation of who I am so that’s where I want to go.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“To my family and all my loved ones: Thank you for supporting me throughout everything, thank you for making me who I am today.”

