Infield prospect Luisangel Acuña gets 2 hits in big league debut with the Mets

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott, left, throws to first for a double play as New York Mets' Luisangel Acuna slides during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

PHILADELPHIA – Luisangel Acuña, a younger brother of Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr., had two hits in his major league debut with the New York Mets on Saturday.

Luisangel Acuña was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse and started at shortstop in Philadelphia, batting ninth. He hit a leadoff single in the fourth inning against Taijuan Walker and another leadoff single in the ninth off Carlos Estévez.

“Good to see him fight and get us going in the ninth,” manager Carlos Mendoza said after New York's 6-4 loss. “I thought he was good.”

Acuña, 22, is one of New York's top prospects. He hit .258 with 40 steals while splitting time among second base, shortstop and center field with Syracuse.

Acuña came over when the Mets traded Max Scherzer to Texas in July 2023. Outfielder DJ Stewart was sent down to make room for Acuña on New York's roster.

The Mets are in a race against Atlanta, Arizona and San Diego for three NL wild cards. New York entered Saturday's action in the third slot, one game ahead of Atlanta and one back of Arizona.

Acuña was promoted one day after star shortstop Francisco Lindor left Friday night's 11-3 victory against the Phillies in the seventh inning because of lower back soreness. Mendoza said the move was precautionary, and he made the decision to give Lindor another day of rest and recovery.

Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil was placed on the 10-day injured list last weekend with a right wrist fracture. He got hurt when he was hit by a pitch on Sept. 6.

