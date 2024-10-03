Spurs announce new TV play-by-play announcer

Jacob Tobey is the new TV play-by-play announcer for the San Antonio Spurs.

SAN ANTONIO – Jacob Tobey will be the new TV play-by-play announcer for the San Antonio Spurs, the team announced Thursday.

Tobey will join veteran commentator Sean Elliott in the broadcast booth for Spurs games, filling the role previously held by longtime announcer Bill Land, who recently announced his retirement.

Tobey will make his debut when the preseason tips off.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Jacob to the Spurs family,” said Mike Kickirillo, Spurs Senior Director of Broadcast. “His passion for the game, combined with his broadcast experience and holistic sports knowledge, make him a perfect fit for our team. We’re confident that Spurs fans will quickly embrace Jacob’s energy and insightful commentary.”

Most recently, Tobey served as a weekend sports anchor at 9NEWS in Denver since 2020. In addition to his work for 9NEWS, Tobey has also been a play-by-play announcer for various networks, including Fox Sports and PAC-12 Network.

A native of Sandwich, Massachusetts, Tobey graduated from Suffolk University in 2018 after completing internships with the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. Prior to his role in Denver, he served as the weekend sports anchor at KJRH-TV in Tulsa, where he covered the University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, University of Tulsa and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Beyond the broadcast booth, Tobey passionately advocates for his Native American heritage, representing the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe. He enjoys sharing his family’s culture with others and performing as a singer and guitarist at local venues.