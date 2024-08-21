‘Oh Mama!’ Long-time Spurs television play-by-play announcer Bill Land announces retirement ahead of 2024-2025 season

SAN ANTONIO – Bill Land, the long-time San Antonio Spurs television play-by-play announcer who brought the catchphrase “Oh Mama!” into Spurs sports fans lexicon, is retiring ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season, the team announced Wednesday.

Land, who for more than two decades has been the lead announcer for Spurs broadcasts, has served alongside former Spurs star Sean Elliott and been with the team through most of the team’s memorable moments dating through the careers of Hall-of-Famers such as Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker. He was also present during the Spurs 50th anniversary season and record-breaking game in the Alamodome in 2023.

Recommended Videos

His retirement follows the announcement of his diagnosis of multiple myeloma, a rare blood cancer, in 2023, a press release said.

“I am grateful and appreciative for the support from the entire Spurs organization as well as FOX Sports/Bally Sports,” said Land. “I feel truly blessed to have had a dream job with the best production crew in the league and the best analyst in the NBA, Sean Elliott. As I move into the fourth quarter of my life, I want to thank everyone, especially Spurs fans, for their incredible support over the years and particularly this past year as I have battled cancer.”

The San Antonio Spurs set a single-game N.B.A. attendance record by welcoming a crowd of 68,323 on Friday, January 13, 2023 at the Alamodome for a Record-Breaking 50th Anniversary Party "Back Home in the Dome" for the first time since 2002 as they hosted the Golden State Warriors. Former Spurs guard Avery Johnson, Sean Elliott and Bill Land play-by-play broadcasters. (Photo by Tony Garcia/San Antonio Spurs) (Photo Courtesy of San Antonio Spurs)

Land joined the Spurs broadcast team back in 1990 as an occasional fill-in announcer on Home Sports Entertainment which then led to a more prominent role in 2003. It preceded his appointment as lead play-by-play announcer in 2008, a position he has since filled until the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

“Bill has been a core member of the Spurs family, not only for us but for the fans who listen to him each season,” said Mike Kickirillo, Senior Director of Broadcasting for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “The pure joy and passion he brings to our games personalizes the experience for all fans listening, and his iconic voice and character have cemented him in history among our beloved Spurs legends. We’ll be forever grateful to him for bringing over 20 years of dedication to our team and fans, and will miss his voice dearly.”

The press release said Land underwent a stem cell transplant in June of 2024 and that he plans to remain in the San Antonio area with his wife, Gayle, and spend time with his sons Taylor and Cooper and their families. The team will honor him at their home opener against the Houston Rockets on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The Spurs also said information about the 2024-25 broadcast team will be shared at a later date.

READ MORE: