Bill Land 1-on-1: Memorable team moments, history of ‘Oh Mama’ and why he’s hanging up his Spurs

SAN ANTONIO – After more than two decades as the permanent television voice of the Spurs, broadcaster Bill Land is hanging up his boots and heading into retirement. Land sat down with KSAT’s RJ Marquez to discuss his five decades in broadcasting and much more.

“I love San Antonio and wish I moved here a long time ago,” Land said.

It’s been a great run for Land. Being a part of great Spurs teams and playoff runs is something he will miss most.

“What I really cherish are those segments of the game, no matter when they happen, whether it’s a fan you’re watching and the Spurs get on a run,” Land said. “You really feel the roof is going to come off the building.”

That passion fueled Land’s 50 years in broadcasting, but one of his most memorable moments with the team happened when he wasn’t on television.

“I was on the radio with Bill Shoening, just being his sidekick. And when the Spurs in Game 5 blew out the Miami Heat, there were several moments during that game where again, you’re thinking the roof is gone. I’ve literally got chill bumps,” Land said.

Last season, Land publicly announced he was battling a rare form of blood cancer. The support he’s received has been overwhelming.

“People would come up to me at games and give me cards and hugs and this and that,” Land said. “And then when the Spurs announced the retirement, the reaction on social media, I keep waiting for at least a couple of those, ‘hey, I’m glad you’re gone,’ but maybe those have been screened out. It’s been amazing and I’m so appreciative.”

Land had a stem cell transplant in May and just completed his 100-day recovery period. He said he’s feeling better every day, but it’s time to move on. Land said she was already thinking of retirement prior to the start of last season, and his diagnosis only made that decision clearer.

“The people have been so supportive not only of the broadcast that we’ve done over the years, but when I was diagnosed with multiple myeloma last year,” Land said. “I still want to do a lot of things. Whether it be travel — both our sons are high school basketball coaches here in Texas — I want to be able to see more of their games. We’ve got a grandchild and another one on the way. I’m not worried about filling the time and plenty of golf as well, and catching several Spurs games.”

Throughout the years, Land has had a front-row seat to so many great moments in team history alongside Spurs legend Sean Elliott.

“He just personifies class. I mean, everybody knows Sean’s a good guy. He’s got great humility. He’s always concerned about others,” Land said.

Through wins and losses, long road trips and late nights, Land said he’ll miss the camaraderie of the TV crew the most.

“We travel with the team, but we don’t really spend that much time with the team, but we do with each other,” Land said.

He’ll also miss watching greatness up close from David Robinson to the Big Three era with Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, Tony Parker, and now Victor Wembanyama.

“The thrill of being able to do those games and the team is so well respected around the country,” Land said. “To go full circle where the Spurs hadn’t been in the playoffs in quite some time, you see now how good they really were.”

Spurs fans will undoubtedly miss his professionalism and his “Oh Mama” call. It dates back to the 1970s when he started his career in Illinois.

“I got to do the color on the broadcast on the campus radio station. My mom and dad lived about 270 miles away. They obviously couldn’t get the broadcast,” Land said. “My mom was so thrilled for me that I just started getting in the business and I just wanted to give a shoutout even though they couldn’t hear it. She passed a long time ago, but anytime I say it, I still think about her up there looking down.”

Land said what ultimately kept him in San Antonio for all these years were the people, fans and the organization.

“The city of San Antonio just seeps into your souls, is what a friend of mine once told me,” said Land. “We love San Antonio and the organization exemplifies that... R.C. Buford and Gregg Popovich, and all the players they brought in here and the staff, they really are concerned about being good community citizens.”

Land is riding off into the TV sunset, thankful to Spurs nation but looking forward to what’s next.

“My family and my wife Gayle have just been a champion. The support I’ve gotten from her and from our sons, Taylor and Cooper, is everything,” Land said. “Just so grateful. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”