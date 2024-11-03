Cousins throws 3 TD passes, 1st-place Falcons hand Cowboys 3rd straight loss, 27-21

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/ John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) – Kirk Cousins threw three touchdown passes and the Atlanta Falcons maintained their hold on first place in the NFC South with a 27-21 victory Sunday over the struggling Dallas Cowboys, who took their third straight setback and lost quarterback Dak Prescott to a hamstring injury.

Cousins completed 19 of 24 passes for 222 yards, including 13 in a row at one point for the Falcons (6-3). He had scoring plays of 9 yards to Drake London, 36 yards to Darnell Mooney and 11 yards to Ray-Ray McCloud, the third three-TD game of the quarterback’s debut season with Atlanta.

Tyler Allgeier capped the Falcons’ fifth win in six games by powering into the end zone from 6 yards with just over 11 minutes remaining.

The Cowboys (3-5) tried to rally behind Cooper Rush after Prescott was ruled out, having completed 18 of 24 for 133 yards and a touchdown.

Rush guided an 86-yard drive in the closing minutes, capped by a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Tolbert and 2-point conversion. But the Falcons recovered an onside kick to seal the victory.

It’s the longest losing streak for Dallas since a four-game skid during the 2020 season, which is also the most recent time the Cowboys finished with a losing record (6-10).

They are on their way to another in 2024, having already matched their loss total from each of the past three seasons.

Coach Mike McCarthy figures to be under even more heat after this performance, which included a fake punt that didn’t have a chance, a fourth down sweep by receiver CeeDee Lamb that was thrown for a 3-yard loss, and botched coverage in which three defensive backs got tangled up with each other and left Mooney all alone for his touchdown catch.

For good measure, the Dallas offensive line surrendered three sacks to a team that came into the game with an NFL-worst six sacks through the first eight weeks.

Atlanta lost its top receiver in the opening quarter when London landed hard on his right hip after hauling in the scoring pass from Cousins. He rode an exercise bike on the sideline, trying to loosen up his hip, but was ruled out for the rest of the game at halftime.

Mooney and McCloud stepped up to fill the void. Mooney had five catches for 88 yards, while McCloud hauled in his first TD of the season to make it 21-10 early in the third quarter.

Bijan Robinson had another big day for the Falcons, carrying 19 times for 86 yards and hauling in a team-high seven receptions for 59 yards.

Injury report

Cowboys: Lamb was sidelined late in the game with what appeared to be a right shoulder injury, but he was able to return. ... S Juanyeh Thomas hobbled to the locker room to be checked for a possible concussion. ... LT Tyler Guyton left with a neck injury but was cleared to return. ...DE Micah Parsons (ankle) and CB DaRon Bland (foot) didn’t suit up.

Falcons: London finished with two catches for 27 yards. ... DL Grady Jarrett left the game with an Achilles strain. ... LB Troy Andersen (knee) missed his fifth straight game, while C Drew Dalman (ankle) has now missed six games in a row after being ruled out on Saturday.

Up next

Cowboys: Return home next Sunday to host the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC East showdown.

Falcons: Travel to New Orleans next Sunday to face the Saints. Atlanta won the first meeting between the NFC South rivals, 26-24 on Sept. 29.

