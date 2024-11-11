Scholar Athlete of the Week: Yoseline Cruz, Southwest Legacy High School

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Instant Replay’s newest Scholar Athlete of the Week: Yoseline Cruz of Southwest Legacy High School.

Yoseline is a three-year member of the varsity powerlifting team and track and field. She was a Texas Strength Systems Invitational Heavyweight lifter of the meet twice and a 2024 Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association Regional Qualifier. She’s a member of the Student Council and Student Leaders. Yoseline maintains a 3.5 GPA and is ranked 24th in her class. Yoseline plans to participate in collegiate powerlifting and track and field at UTSA and major in Business and Marketing.

WHAT MEMORIES DO YOU TAKE AWAY WITH YOU AS YOU LEAVE HIGH SCHOOL?

“One of my favorite moments was sharing a lot of moments with my team, being together like when we get a new personal record,, being proud of them, cheering them on, being there with them through all the competition. Live in the moment with them, feel their emotions. When I first joined powerlifting I didn’t know what I was capable of doing until I started doing it. Now, I’m really proud of myself with how far I’ve come.”

WHAT ADVICE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR FELLOW STUDENTS ON HOW TO BALANCE ACADEMICS AND ATHLETICS?

“Keep pushing yourself, be disciplined, know that the goal you have in mind is worth all the hard work you put in. Work hard, keep being consistent.”

WHAT ARE YOUR PLANS AFTER YOU GRADUATE HIGH SCHOOL?

“I plan to go to UTSA and compete in powerlifting there. I also plan to study Business and Marketing.”

WHAT MESSAGE DO YOU HAVE FOR YOUR PARENTS OR TEACHERS OR COACHES?

“To all my teachers and coaches, I’m very thankful for you all. You all taught me a lot. For my teammates, I love you so much, thank you for always supporting me. Thank you for everything, you have taught me a lot. You make me feel really appreciated and you are the reason I do all of this.”

Daniel P. Villanueva has worked with KSAT 12 for over 21 years and is an award-winning producer. To submit story ideas, email dvillanueva@ksat.com