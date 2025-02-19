Raducanu approaches the umpire in tears and a man is ejected during a second-round match in Dubai

FILE - Emma Raducanu of Britain plays a forehand return to Iga Swiatek of Poland during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake, File)

DUBAI – It was concern over a man who’d exhibited “fixated behavior” that caused Emma Raducanu to approach the chair umpire in tears and take an unscheduled break in her second-round match at the Dubai Championships.

There was no immediate explanation Tuesday when the 2021 U.S. Open champion walked to the umpire after the second game, said a few words and then stood in a small space between the back of the official’s chair and barrier netting adjacent to Court 2.

Raducanu, who was still a teenager in 2022 when a man in Britain was convicted of stalking her at her family home the previous year, returned to play after a brief pause at 2-0 down and eventually lost 7-6 (6), 6-4 to 14th-seeded Karolina Muchova.

On Wednesday, organizers of the women’s tennis tour issued a statement explaining that Raducanu was approached in a public space Monday “by a man who exhibited fixated behavior” and “this same individual was identified in the first few rows during Emma’s match on Tuesday ... and subsequently ejected.”

“He will be banned from all WTA events pending a threat assessment."

The chair umpire called tournament organizers immediately when Raducanu reported her concerns in the first set and Muchova walked over to console the 22-year-old British player.

Raducanu then picked up a towel, wiped her face, nodded and continued the match. She didn't immediately comment on the incident.

The WTA said it was working with Raducanu and her team “to ensure her well-being and provide any necessary support.”

Raducanu rose to fame in 2021 by winning the U.S. Open as a qualifier, one of the the most unlikely achievements in tennis. She hasn’t advanced past the third round at a major since then and has spent long stints recovering from injuries.

