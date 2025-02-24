Mitch Johnson shares Spurs’ season outlook after Gregg Popovich’s absence announced

FILE - San Antonio Spurs acting head coach Mitch Johnson yells to his players during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO – After San Antonio Spurs' star Victor Wembanyama’s season-ending injury diagnosis, legendary head coach Gregg Popovich will also miss the rest of the 2024-25 campaign, according to ESPN.

Now, the question is: Will Popovich ever return to an NBA sideline?

That decision likely rests with the progress the NBA’s all-time winningest head coach is making in his rehabilitation program.

It would be heartbreaking for Popovich’s illustrious career to not end on his terms, but anyone close to the Spurs organization will tell you Popovich’s health is the No. 1 priority.

Johnson likely to remain as Spurs' head coach as Popovich focuses on health

Before the Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans tipped off in New Orleans, acting head coach Mitch Johnson was asked if there was a definitive answer to whether or not he’d finish the season assuming head coaching duties.

“We’ve talked about from when this first happened — Pop’s health is the priority, and that I would be coaching when he was away,” said Johnson. “I have not asked for anything other than the support that I’ve gotten, and it’s been great. At this point, everything remains the same.”

With less than 30 games left in the 2024-25 NBA season, it makes sense that the 38-year-old would remain in charge.

There’s built-in continuity with Johnson, who has served as a Spurs’ assistant since 2019 and has stabilized the team with a slightly improved winning percentage (.448) since taking over for Popovich.

Johnson keeps the Spurs stabilized

In 49 games, Johnson has navigated injuries to key players and integrated new and young players, including rookie Stephon Castle, future Hall of Famer Chris Paul and all-star point guard De’Aaron Fox. He has also handled the emotional toll of losing Popovich and Wembanyama for the season.

“There’s been some really unique challenges this year, but every year has challenges,” Johnson said. “The players have really made it rewarding to try to work with and fight through some of this stuff.”

Johnson reflects on transition to head coach, credits strong support system

When reflecting on the moment Johnson went from supporting cast member to the man in charge; the Stanford graduate said he’s not yet sure if he’s been able to process all of the change.

“I don’t know if I know yet,” Johnson said. “I’m fortunate that I have a great support system at home with my family, the organization has been everything you could ask for and more, from the whole family to R.C. (Buford) and Brian (Wright), to my staff, to the rest of the support staff, the medical, and everybody throughout and the players.”

Through the change, Johnson has relied on his everlasting love for the game.

“I have four kids, so it’s a balance, but I love basketball,” said Johnson. “My dad played. It’s been the family business in some form or fashion for me my whole life, and I loved it to the point that I stopped playing other sports younger than my parents wanted me to because I just knew I had a fatal attraction for it.”

Finding winning formula without Wembanyama

The Spurs are in an awkward position right now.

There’s no doubt that the organization’s future is bright. However, if the team is trying to make a playoff push like they said they are, the Spurs will need to make up for the size lost with Wembanyama shut down for the season.

“It is going to be, whether it’s schematically or line ups or different rotations, trying to get different combinations or maybe players closer to the rim for rebounds,” explained Johnson. “That will be something that’s going to be a point of emphasis for us regardless of who we play.”

Johnson also said he’ll deploy a simple coaching method: challenging the guys.

“Sometimes you teach how to get through a situation, and sometimes we’re not going to teach you how to get through the door; you just got to run through the wall,” said Johnson. “Sometimes that’s the rebounding part where you just say, ‘Hey, you perimeter people need to get “x” amount of rebounds or so-and-so’s got this guy tonight.‘”

“It’ll be some part scheme on our end, and then part just got to get it done on the player’s end.”

If the Spurs don’t string together wins and fall out of the play-in race, the team will have to consider the future — prioritizing player rest and sacrificing wins for better positioning in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft, headlined by Duke star Cooper Flagg.

