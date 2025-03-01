Skip to main content
TLU women’s basketball secures overtime win in conference tournament

The Bulldogs defeated the University of the Ozarks to advance to the SCAC conference tournament semifinals

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Tags: Texas Lutheran University, College Basketball, Seguin
Texas Lutheran University women's basketball head coach Troy Patterson talks with his Bulldogs during their February 1 game against Concordia University. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SEGUIN, Texas – The women’s basketball program at Texas Lutheran University continues to flex its muscles as one of the top teams in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.

The Bulldogs defeated the University of the Ozarks 63-55 in overtime on Friday.

New Braunfels High School alumna Kailee Mulkey recorded a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bulldogs move on to the SCAC conference tournament semifinals, where they will face Colorado College at noon Saturday.

