TLU women’s basketball secures overtime win in conference tournament

Texas Lutheran University women's basketball head coach Troy Patterson talks with his Bulldogs during their February 1 game against Concordia University.

SEGUIN, Texas – The women’s basketball program at Texas Lutheran University continues to flex its muscles as one of the top teams in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.

The Bulldogs defeated the University of the Ozarks 63-55 in overtime on Friday.

Word of the day: 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞.



ONTO THE SEMIS‼️



FINAL 📊:@KaileeMulkey 22 PTS 11 REBS 3 AST 4 STL@SolisZaria 17 PTS 15 REBS@AngelinaSotelo5 12 PTS 8 REBS 2 AST 3 STL@sari_yaz 6 PTS 10 REBS

Lauren Sansano 6 PTS 3 REBS 5 AST#TooLiveU | #PupsUp | #d3hoops pic.twitter.com/VacDkgoulz — TLU Women’s Basketball (@TLUwbb) February 28, 2025

New Braunfels High School alumna Kailee Mulkey recorded a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bulldogs move on to the SCAC conference tournament semifinals, where they will face Colorado College at noon Saturday.

