Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
56º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Big Game Coverage

‘We’ve been waiting for them’: Steele boys' basketball excited for regional playoff game against Brennan

Steele Head Basketball Coach Lonny Hubbard reflects on long-awaited return to the regional finals

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Tags: Big Game Coverage, Steele High School, High School Basketball, Sports

SAN ANTONIO – The Steele Knights boys' basketball team has patiently awaited a rematch with the Brennan Bears.

The two teams met earlier in the season, and the Bears were able to pull out the win. Now, they will meet again in the UIL Class 6A Division 1 regional championship game on Friday at the Alamo Convocation Center.

Steele Head Basketball Coach Lonny Hubbard spoke with KSAT about reaching the regional finals for the first time in six years.

“I missed it,” said Hubbard. “But to be honest with you, I love it because you don’t get this. Sometimes I try to tell these guys all the time how fortunate they are to be in this situation. There’s a whole lot of high school players that have been very, very good, and they haven’t been in this situation, you know, to be in the elite eight, you know, in Texas, especially because we play good basketball, but it doesn’t just happen that way.”

“It’s a very good feeling in our hearts because we’ve been waiting since middle school, the same group we’ve known we’ve always had good chemistry, and we’ve been talking about it since day one, so it’s a really great feeling,” said junior guard Maurice Eddie.

Some of the Knights shared their feelings on receiving another shot at Brennan.

“Ever since that fall league moment, we said we’re gonna see them again. We knew it was gonna happen, and we’re the two best teams in the city, so we’ve been waiting for this moment, and it’s no sweat to it. We know we have what it takes, and we’re just go out there and play,” said junior guard Logan Gonzalez.

“Ever since we played them in the fall league and they got us the first time, we’ve always been waiting for them, ever since, so every day we’ve been going hard at practice and just getting ready,” said Eddie.

The regional championship game between Brennan and Steele is set for 7 p.m. on Friday at the Alamo Convocation Center.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Nick Mantas headshot

Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

facebook

twitter

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS