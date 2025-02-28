‘We’ve been waiting for them’: Steele boys' basketball excited for regional playoff game against Brennan

SAN ANTONIO – The Steele Knights boys' basketball team has patiently awaited a rematch with the Brennan Bears.

The two teams met earlier in the season, and the Bears were able to pull out the win. Now, they will meet again in the UIL Class 6A Division 1 regional championship game on Friday at the Alamo Convocation Center.

An excited group of Knights here at Steele who can’t wait for the challenge of taking on Brennan in tomorrow night’s 6A Division 1 Regional Championship game. You’ll hear what they told us about wanting this matchup at 10 p.m. on @ksatnews 👀⚔️🏀 @KSATbgc @SteeleHoops pic.twitter.com/fyr3hc2MyB — KSAT Nick Mantas (@KSATNick) February 28, 2025

Steele Head Basketball Coach Lonny Hubbard spoke with KSAT about reaching the regional finals for the first time in six years.

“I missed it,” said Hubbard. “But to be honest with you, I love it because you don’t get this. Sometimes I try to tell these guys all the time how fortunate they are to be in this situation. There’s a whole lot of high school players that have been very, very good, and they haven’t been in this situation, you know, to be in the elite eight, you know, in Texas, especially because we play good basketball, but it doesn’t just happen that way.”

“It’s a very good feeling in our hearts because we’ve been waiting since middle school, the same group we’ve known we’ve always had good chemistry, and we’ve been talking about it since day one, so it’s a really great feeling,” said junior guard Maurice Eddie.

Some of the Knights shared their feelings on receiving another shot at Brennan.

“Ever since that fall league moment, we said we’re gonna see them again. We knew it was gonna happen, and we’re the two best teams in the city, so we’ve been waiting for this moment, and it’s no sweat to it. We know we have what it takes, and we’re just go out there and play,” said junior guard Logan Gonzalez.

“Ever since we played them in the fall league and they got us the first time, we’ve always been waiting for them, ever since, so every day we’ve been going hard at practice and just getting ready,” said Eddie.

The regional championship game between Brennan and Steele is set for 7 p.m. on Friday at the Alamo Convocation Center.

