Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
57º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Wagner set for showdown against Denton Ryan in UIL state championship

Wagner seeks first state title in program history against Ryan Raiders

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Tags: Sports, Wagner High School, High School Basketball, Big Game Coverage, Ryan High School

SAN ANTONIO – Wagner High School is gearing up for a significant challenge as the Lady Thunderbirds prepare to face the Denton Ryan Raiders in the UIL Class 5A-D1 state championship.

The T-Birds are eager to hang a state title banner in their gym, marking a milestone achievement.

Wagner has six UIL tournament appearances but has never advanced to the title game until this season.

Denton Ryan enters the game with a 31-7 record, while Wagner boasts an impressive 34-3 record, making them the top 5A team in Texas, according to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

The Raiders have defeated Amarillo and Amarillo Tascosa, ranked No. 4 and No. 3, during their current playoff run.

Wagner opened the postseason by edging out Leander Glenn, the No. 2 team in Texas, 56-55 in overtime.

The T-Birds are well aware that they are in for a tough battle.

Wagner and Denton Ryan will face off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 1, at the Alamodome.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.

Also read:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Larry Ramirez headshot

Larry Ramirez joined the KSAT 12 sports team in October 2004.

email

twitter

Mark Mendez headshot

email

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS