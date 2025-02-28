Wagner set for showdown against Denton Ryan in UIL state championship

SAN ANTONIO – Wagner High School is gearing up for a significant challenge as the Lady Thunderbirds prepare to face the Denton Ryan Raiders in the UIL Class 5A-D1 state championship.

The T-Birds are eager to hang a state title banner in their gym, marking a milestone achievement.

Wagner has six UIL tournament appearances but has never advanced to the title game until this season.

Denton Ryan enters the game with a 31-7 record, while Wagner boasts an impressive 34-3 record, making them the top 5A team in Texas, according to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.

The Raiders have defeated Amarillo and Amarillo Tascosa, ranked No. 4 and No. 3, during their current playoff run.

Wagner opened the postseason by edging out Leander Glenn, the No. 2 team in Texas, 56-55 in overtime.

The T-Birds are well aware that they are in for a tough battle.

Wagner and Denton Ryan will face off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 1, at the Alamodome.

