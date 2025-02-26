UIL playoff basketball roundup: Wagner win OT thriller to clinch first-ever state championship berth

Utah commit L.A. Sneed drove to the hoop and scored the go-ahead bucket in the final seconds of regulation against Georgetown.

The only problem was that 6.49 seconds remained on the clock after Sneed’s clutch deuce, and that was too much time for the Eagles.

Big Game Coverage More Stories Like This In Our Email Newsletter Email Address Sign Me Up

Georgetown senior Reese Hoadley caught the inbounds pass and took the rock coast-to-coast for the game-tying layup, forcing overtime in the Class 5A Division I semifinal game.

In overtime, Sneed gave Wagner the lead, but the T-birds' defense stood tall to secure a 67-63 victory and advance to the state tournament for the first time in program history.

“It’s the best, I’m a senior, and to end like this — we need to win on Saturday,“ said Wagner senior guard Jenae Moore.

“We did this for ourselves,” said Sneed. “We proved a lot of people wrong this year. A lot of people underestimated us.”

“We’re doing this for San Antonio,” added Sneed. “A lot of people don’t realize San Antonio has a lot of hoopers, too, so we’re just proving that.”

The T-birds will play Ryan out of Denton on Saturday for the Class 5A Division I state championship.

Also on Tuesday, the Churchill girls’ basketball team ended its incredible playoff run in the Class 6A Division II semifinals after a 41-32 loss to Fort Bend.

The Chargers’ playoff run will be remembered for their upset win over Judson. At the time, they were the top 6A team in Texas.

Steele fell to Summer Creek 60-31 in the Class 6A Division I semifinals 60-31.

In Class 4A Division I, Fredericksburg dropped a 52-35 decision to La Vega.

Kountze overpowered Jourdanton in the Class 3A Division II state semifinals 73-37.

The Crystal City boys’ basketball team kept their postseason run going by reaching the final eight with a 79-61 victory over West Oso in the Class 3A Division I tournament.

The Javelinas will play Columbus in the regional finals.

Read more reporting and watch highlights and full games on the Big Game Coverage page.