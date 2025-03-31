Suns star Kevin Durant helped off court after injuring left leg

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) gets hit in the face by Houston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

PHOENIX – Phoenix Suns All-Star Kevin Durant was helped to the locker room with 6:57 left in the third quarter against Houston on Sunday night after falling to the floor in a collision with Houston’s Jabari Smith Jr.

Smith was called for a foul under the Phoenix basket as Durant fell to the floor. The 6-foot-10 forward eventually got to his feet, but could not put any weight on his left leg. He appeared to step on Smith's foot when he fell.

Durant played 23 minutes, scoring 11 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Earlier this season, he moved into eighth place on the NBA career scoring list.

