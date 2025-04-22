Skip to main content
Spurs’ Stephon Castle reflects on season, Rookie of the Year consideration

The NBA seasonal awards will start to be decided this week

Daniel Villanueva, Sports Producer

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

Tags: KSAT Sports Now, NBA, Spurs, San Antonio, Stephon Castle

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs may not be in the playoffs this season, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be in the headlines for one of the NBA’s top awards.

On Sunday afternoon, the NBA announced the finalists for various seasonal awards, including Rookie of the Year.

The Spurs rookie guard Stephon Castle was one of the three finalists alongside the Atlanta Hawks power forward Zaccharie Risacher and the Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells.

The Spurs’ season concluded just over a week ago when they won their season finale against the Toronto Raptors.

After the win, Castle spoke to the media about the season, what he wants to do during the offseason, and how he was waiting to see if he would win the Rookie of the Year award.

