Spurs’ Stephon Castle named finalist for 2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year Award

SAN ANTONIO – To no surprise, San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle has been named a finalist for the 2024-25 NBA Rookie of the Year Award, following in the footsteps of his teammate Victor Wembanyama, last year’s unanimous winner.

The 20-year-old star was joined by Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher and Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells as finalists, the NBA announced on Sunday evening.

Castle, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has emerged as a standout in a talented rookie class, leading all first-year players in several key statistical categories.

Averaging 14.5 points per game, Castle tops rookies in scoring, total points (1,070), made field goals, and 20-plus point games (22). His versatility and two-way play were pivotal for a Spurs team navigating injuries, including Wembanyama’s season-ending deep vein thrombosis.

Castle also ranks third among rookies in total assists (287) and first in steals (69), showcasing his defensive prowess and playmaking ability.

Highlights of Castle’s rookie campaign include a near triple-double against the Denver Nuggets (15 points, 15 rebounds, nine assists) and a career-high 33 points in a win over the Charlotte Hornets.

His poise under pressure and ability to deliver in clutch moments have impressed — just like Wembanyama, who set the bar high for Spurs rookies with his historic 2023-24 season.

Much like his teammate, Castle isn’t shy about his ambitions.

“For me, it was a goal that I set at the beginning of the season,” Castle said in his exit interview. “During the season, I didn’t think about it … but looking back on it now — I would hope that my consistency throughout the year gets me over the edge.”

The NBA will announce the winner of the 2025 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year Award during the postseason. As Castle continues to shine, Spurs fans are already dreaming of a future where he and Wembanyama lead the franchise to new heights.

Read also: