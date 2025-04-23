San Antonio FC looks to bounce back on Kids Night

SAN ANTONIO – After starting the 2025 season with four straight wins, San Antonio FC has lost in back-to-back matches at home and only by one goal in each game.

When hearing from the club during their media availability on Tuesday, they shared how they plan to stop their losing streak while hosting the defending USL champions.

“I think I said earlier in the season we have veterans; we’ve got experience guys and guys that know how to deal with losses,” said midfielder Luke Haakenson. “It’s never getting too high, never getting too low, staying kind of right in between, that’s where we are staying focused on the process.”

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa has seen a change in his players’ mindset.

“The guys are now committed, the guys and the coaches are conscious that the team that, the only way to get results, play defensively ... offensively as a team, doesn’t matter what position you play, make sure everybody is committed,” said Llamosa.

Midfielder Nicky Hernandez said he thinks it will come down to who defends better.

“Maybe I think it will be a one-goal game,” Hernandez said. “So credit to them, you know, they won the championship last year, but it’s a new year, so hopefully we give it to them here at home.”

The game between SAFC and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Toyota Field.

Fiesta medals are officially sold out online,⁰but don’t worry, you can still get yours at tomorrow’s SAFC match! 🎉



Find them behind Section 128 at Toyota Field! 🤝



Grab yours, rep your teams, and let’s Fiesta with purpose! 💃🏽🖤



￼🎟️https://t.co/OZd4egbZjv pic.twitter.com/K48VbLiiJK — San Antonio FC (@SanAntonioFC) April 22, 2025

Fans can also get San Antonio FC medals at Toyota Field, behind section 128.

Read also: