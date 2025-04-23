Skip to main content
San Antonio FC looks to bounce back on Kids Night

The club will host the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

Mark Mendez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – After starting the 2025 season with four straight wins, San Antonio FC has lost in back-to-back matches at home and only by one goal in each game.

When hearing from the club during their media availability on Tuesday, they shared how they plan to stop their losing streak while hosting the defending USL champions.

“I think I said earlier in the season we have veterans; we’ve got experience guys and guys that know how to deal with losses,” said midfielder Luke Haakenson. “It’s never getting too high, never getting too low, staying kind of right in between, that’s where we are staying focused on the process.”

Head Coach Carlos Llamosa has seen a change in his players’ mindset.

“The guys are now committed, the guys and the coaches are conscious that the team that, the only way to get results, play defensively ... offensively as a team, doesn’t matter what position you play, make sure everybody is committed,” said Llamosa.

Midfielder Nicky Hernandez said he thinks it will come down to who defends better.

“Maybe I think it will be a one-goal game,” Hernandez said. “So credit to them, you know, they won the championship last year, but it’s a new year, so hopefully we give it to them here at home.”

The game between SAFC and Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Toyota Field.

Fans can also get San Antonio FC medals at Toyota Field, behind section 128.

About the Authors
Nick Mantas is a KSAT 12 Sports Editor. He has previously worked in Lansing, San Fransisco and Abilene. Nick earned a Master's Degree in Sports Media from Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor's degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from the University of Arizona, where he also interned as a strength and conditioning coach.

