Barbashev scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Wild 4-3 in Game 4 to even first-round series

Mike Cook

Associated Press

Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal the winning goal during overtime in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Wild, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson (32) stops the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) and Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) fight for control of the puck during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota Wild center Yakov Trenin (13) controls the puck in front of the net against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota Wild players celebrate after defenseman Jared Spurgeon scored a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) handles the puck against Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi (23) during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) skates in to shoot a rebound in for the winning goal against the Minnesota Wild during overtime in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton (17) handles the puck against the Minnesota Wild during overtime in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the third period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) fights for the puck against Minnesota Wild defenseman Brock Faber (7) during the second period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi (23) is greeted by defenseman Zeev Buium (8) after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota Wild center Marco Rossi (23) is surrounded by teammates in celebration after scoring a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Minnesota Wild center Gustav Nyquist (41) handles the puck against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) high-fives teammates after scoring a goal against the Minnesota Wild during the first period in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal the winning goal during overtime in Game 4 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Wild, Saturday, April 26, 2025, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Ivan Barbashev scored at 17:26 of overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in Game 4 on Saturday to even their first-round playoff series.

Nicolas Roy and Tomas Hertl each had a goal and assist, and Shea Theodore also scored for the Pacific Division champion Golden Knights. Adin Hill made 29 saves.

Marco Rossi, Marcus Foligno and Jared Spurgeon scored for Minnesota. Filip Gustavsson made 42 saves, including a pair of sprawling left pad saves of Reilly Smith’s attempts with 3:49 left in regulation.

Game 5 is in Vegas on Tuesday, with Game 6 on Thursday back in Minnesota.

Late in the extra period, Roy's centering attempt deflected off Wild defenseman Jake Middleton and Barbashev knocked in the loose puck off a scramble in front. It was his first goal of the playoffs after scoring 23 in the regular season.

With the Golden Knights trailing 2-1 entering the third period, Roy scored off a scramble during a four-minute power play at 4:50. Vegas then took the lead midway through the period when a shot from Mark Stone deflected off Hertl, who was on the ice tangled up with Ryan Hartman.

However, Spurgeon countered 54 seconds later for Minnesota on a wraparound to tie it 3-3.

The Wild were 29-0-0 when leading after two periods in the regular season, the only team with a perfect record when holding a lead after 40 minutes of play.

Theodore and Rossi exchanged first-period goals before Foligno gave Minnesota a 2-1 lead early in the second.

A leap by Foligno knocked a fluttering puck down in front of the Vegas net, setting off a scramble that ended with Foligno shoveling the puck in for his third goal of the series.

Minnesota played without left wing Marcus Johansson who left Thursday’s Game 3 in the third period with a lower-body injury. Coach John Hynes did not provide a timeline for his potential return. Vinnie Hinostroza slotted in for the Wild.

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/NHL

