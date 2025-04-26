Skip to main content
UTSA’s Zah Frazier selected by Chicago Bears in 5th round of 2025 NFL Draft

Frazier was selected 169th overall pick

Nick Mantas, Sports Editor

SAN ANTONIO – The Chicago Bears selected Zah Frazier, a cornerback from the University of Texas at San Antonio, with the 169th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

UTSA’s star defensive back celebrated his selection by the Bears in the fifth round of this year’s NFL Draft, sharing the news on social media.

Frazier recorded six interceptions in his final season with the Roadrunners this past year, along with 24 tackles, one tackle for loss and nine pass defenses.

He joins a Bears defense that desperately needs his assistance after giving up an average of 354 yards per game.

