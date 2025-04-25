Skip to main content
Former UIW standout QB Cam Ward taken No. 1 in 2025 NFL Draft

Cam Ward was selected by the Tennessee Titans

Larry Ramirez, Sports Director

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Former University of the Incarnate Word quarterback Cam Ward was taken No. 1 in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.

Ward, who was lightly recruited out of Columbia High School in Texas, received his only collegiate offer from UIW. He took full advantage of the opportunity given to him by then-Cardinals head coach Eric Morris.

Ward arrived at UIW in 2020, but the season was canceled soon after due to COVID. He finally got a taste of college football during a shortened six-game schedule in the spring of 2021. During that time, he produced a standout performance, earning the Jerry Rice Award as the top freshman in the FCS. He threw for 2,260 yards and 24 touchdown passes in just six games.

His second season at UIW in the fall of 2021 was electric. He passed for 4,648 yards and 47 touchdowns in 13 games, leading the Cardinals to the second round of the FCS playoffs.

After his second year at UIW, Ward entered the transfer portal and followed Morris to FBS Washington State, where Morris became the Cougars’ offensive coordinator.

In January 2022, Ward posted on X, formerly Twitter, “Thank you to UIW for taking a chance on me. I am grateful for the experiences and relationships I’ve built. The memories I’ve made at UIW will last a lifetime. The Word will always have a special place in my heart. Forever Cards!”

