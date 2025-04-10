Skip to main content
Jhasmine Player vows ‘player first’ approach as new head coach of UIW women’s basketball

Player has around 15 years of coaching experience under her belt

Mary Rominger, Sports Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – The University of the Incarnate Word women’s basketball team has been on the rise, and next season, UIW hopes to take another step in the right direction with first-time head coach Jhasmine Player.

Player has about 15 years of coaching experience under her belt, primarily as an assistant. Before coaching, the Bay City, Texas native played college basketball for Kim Mulkey at Baylor University from 2005-2009.

Following college, Player went on to continue her basketball career professionally — overseas and in the WNBA. The transition from player to coach was seamless and happened fast for the new UIW head coach.

Click the video player above for a 1-on-1 with Player after she was formally introduced as the head coach of UIW women’s basketball.

Mary Rominger is KSAT 12 Sports' first full-time female sports anchor and reporter. She came to San Antonio from Mankato, Minn., where she worked as a weekend sports anchor at KEYC News Now. She has a journalism degree from Iowa State University and grew up in Southern California. Mary enjoys golfing, sports and finding new spots around town.

