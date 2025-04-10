Jhasmine Player vows ‘player first’ approach as new head coach of UIW women’s basketball

SAN ANTONIO – The University of the Incarnate Word women’s basketball team has been on the rise, and next season, UIW hopes to take another step in the right direction with first-time head coach Jhasmine Player.

Player has about 15 years of coaching experience under her belt, primarily as an assistant. Before coaching, the Bay City, Texas native played college basketball for Kim Mulkey at Baylor University from 2005-2009.

Following college, Player went on to continue her basketball career professionally — overseas and in the WNBA. The transition from player to coach was seamless and happened fast for the new UIW head coach.

Click the video player above for a 1-on-1 with Player after she was formally introduced as the head coach of UIW women’s basketball.